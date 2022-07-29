Shelburne home damaged by fire

Fire crews responded to a blaze on Steeplebush Road in Shelburne Friday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to a blaze on Steeplebush Road in Shelburne Friday afternoon.
By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - More than half a dozen fire departments responded to a blaze in Shelburne Friday afternoon.

Crews got the call just before 12:30 p.m. for the fire at a home on Steeplebush Road.

Shelburne Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet says it started in the basement and burned through the first floor. He says they’re unsure of what caused the fire but that the homeowner had a woodworking operation in the basement. “There’s a lot of sawdust in the basement. They also have a dryer in that same location with a dryer vent out of the exit wall. So, right now we’re trying to narrow down to where it possibly might have started, but it was in that area of the basement,” Ouimet said.

One woman was inside the home at the time and was able to get out safely. No one else was injured.

