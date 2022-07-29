State’s attorneys in contested races take virtual stage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State’s attorney candidates in contested primary races to become their county’s top prosecutor took the virtual stage Thursday night.

Addison and Washington County contenders were asked to address police misconduct, the addiction crisis, and mass incarceration.

Tim Lueders-Dumont and Eva Vekos are competing for the open Addison seat -- Michelle Donnelly and Bridget grace for Washington’s.

All candidates committed to resolving the case backlog, prioritizing substance abuse treatment, and fighting racial disparity. They also all agreed state’s attorneys should have access to a database of police officers who’ve misbehaved.

The forum, hosted by the ACLU of Vermont, also featured questions from people who’ve been put behind bars. One of those questions -- if candidates would consider the impact on children when prosecuting a case against a primary care parent.

“I would consider that when making plea bargains and sentencing decisions and recommendations,” Donnelly said.

“I think it is extremely important that state’s attorneys offices also consider this when they are making offers,” Grace said.

“It’s part of the overall sort of approach of a progressive state’s attorney’s office,” Vekos said.

“Once you have that information as a state’s attorney, I feel you have a duty to consider it,” Lueders-Dumont said.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, who’s up for re-election, also participated. Her democratic opponent Ted Kenney refused the invitation.

All candidates from each of the 14 counties were asked to join the conversation but most declined.

