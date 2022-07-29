Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo

Essex Art League members visit Mt. Philo.
Essex Art League members visit Mt. Philo.(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August.

Members of the group have been meeting weekly for the past few years and painting around Chittenden County en plein air, a French expression for “in the open air.”

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met up with the group atop Mount Philo in Charlotte on a recent Thursday morning to meet the artists and find out what they enjoy about painting outdoors in all kinds of weather.

