Tupper Lake woman charged with murder

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police have arrested a Tupper Lake woman and charged her with the murder of another woman Thursday.

Police were called to a home on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday and say they found the body of Melissa Guisewhite, 51. They arrested Alexa Gallagher, 26, and charged her with second-degree murder.

Gallagher was arraigned in the Tupper Lake Town Court and sent to the Franklin County Jail without bail.

Authorities released no other immediate details. they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

