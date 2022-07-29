Vermonters pony up for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lottery fever is taking over Friday night in much of the country. The nation’s third-largest lottery prize -- at least $1.2 billion -- is up for grabs in the multi-state Mega Millions drawing, and the one-in-302 million odds wasn’t scaring Vermonters off.

“Mega Millions is the best thing out here right now,” said Moani Sparks, an employee at Champlain Valley Farms convenience store in Burlington. “I’m out here buying tickets.”

The jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.28 billion and if someone were to win, it would be the second largest prize in the game’s 20-year history The cash value option is $742.2 million, and lottery outlet employees we spoke to they’ve seen their ticket sale numbers explode. “It’s crazy. I’ve seen people spend tons of money this past week, just this week, just three or two days ago it’s just reached a billion, it’s insane,” said Tien Vu, a Jolley employee.

“People buy like $300, $400 mega millions, so come on down and get your Mega Millions tickets,” Sparks said.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales. Though the chances of winning are small, Andrew Collier, Vermont’s Liquor and Lottery deputy commissioner, says that when the prizes start going up, so does public interest. “Most big jackpots draw the larger crowds. Once the payouts start hitting those hundreds of millions of dollars range, a lot of people start playing and paying attention. And I think we’re gonna see a lot of Vermont participation,” he said.

Even though a billion dollars is a lot of money, people we spoke to say they know exactly how they’d spend it. “I’d save most of it for the future, for the future of my kids -- if I have them -- and just live how I want to,” Vu said.

“If I could win a billion dollars I would pay for everybody’s college degrees. I would want somebody to do that for me. I’d give some to charities, give some back to the school that I go to, and just help my mom,” Sparks said.

And they hope the winner will be announced soon.

“Good luck, hope you win,” Vu said.

