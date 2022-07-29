Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a very nice weekend on the way heading into Saturday and Sunday. High pressure builds into the region keeping skies sunny and dry. Look for low humidity on Saturday with temperatures a few degrees below normal in the upper 70s and low 80s. The heat will be turning back up again starting on Sunday with highs heading into the mid to upper 80s.

We may have a chance for a few 90 degree days in the week ahead. It will be a hot start to the work week on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. After a slightly cooler day on Wednesday, we’ll see a return to the heat and humidity for Thursday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll wrap up the week with more warm weather and partly sunny skies. Highs by the end of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Plan on partly sunny skies for both Friday and Saturday.

Have a great weekend!

