Community beautifies fence with barn quilts

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of ladies at a Milton apartment complex for people 55 and up say a fence outside their home needed a little love.

That is why the group decided to make barn quilts with wood donated by Bill Kaigle from Ye Olde Sign Shoppe.

A barn quilt is a piece of wood painted with a design. They are typically hung on a barn, but this time they’ll be decorating a fence. The group says it not only spruced up the outside of their apartment, but brought them closer together.

“I moved in during the pandemic, and I didn’t really know these ladies and stuff, and I thought personally it was so wonderful to get to know them more on a personal basis,” said Linda Gover, a resident at the complex.

The group says they hope to put up even more quilts in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.