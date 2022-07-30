Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A convenience store employee Newport police say helped get her own store robbed will be in court Monday.

40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and Accessory Aiding Commission of Felony.

Police say the case dates back to last September, when 48-year-old Eric Shatrau allegedly stole thousands from a store while the clerk was out back taking out the garbage.

Officers say Birk was the store clerk and that she was in on the crime.

