Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A convenience store employee Newport police say helped get her own store robbed will be in court Monday.

40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and Accessory Aiding Commission of Felony.

Police say the case dates back to last September, when 48-year-old Eric Shatrau allegedly stole thousands from a store while the clerk was out back taking out the garbage.

Officers say Birk was the store clerk and that she was in on the crime.

