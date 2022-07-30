Dietician offers tips on how to eat heathy at the fair

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are a few fairs going on in our region, and more to come this summer!

And while there are many things to do at the fair, a fan favorite is the food. Although there are many options, little offer a healthy alternative to the deep fried or high sugar treats.

Annie Hutchinson, a registered dietician at Gifford Health Care says if it’s just once a year it’s okay to indulge but did offer a few tips.

“Trying to walk around the fair first to see what is available and then maybe pick a couple of items that you really want to enjoy at the fair that year and maybe even split with the people you are there with, that way you are able to kind of get your fair food fix without overstepping yourself,” said Hutchinson.

She also says it’s important to stay hydrated while attending fairs, and that with many of the drink options being high in sugars, you could also bring your own water to drink while you are there.

