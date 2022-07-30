NH Police warn residents of ongoing phone scam

LEBANON, NH (WCAX) - Lebanon Police are warning the public about a phone scam targeting your wallet.

Police say someone has been calling people throughout the region, asking for credit card information to clear up an existing warrant. The caller identifies himself by name, and as a current member of the Lebanon Police Department.

But, the Chief of the department says their officers would never solicit money from anyone over the phone.

“These scams come and go,” Chief Phillip Roberts said. “We just like to get the word out if you get these calls to report it to local authorities so we are aware of it, and just remind people to never provide any information over the phone unless you are 100% certain on who you are talking to.”

The Chief says he is not aware of anyone falling victim to the scam. If you get the call, hang up and call Lebanon Police.

