Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has been charged with first degree aggravated assault for seriously injuring two people during an argument.

Police say the confrontation happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday near Pearl Street. They say one person was shot in the leg and another was struck in the head with a blunt object. Both victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews, police arrested Samantha McGlynn, 33, of Claremont.

If you have any information that may assist in the investigation, police are asking you to give them a call.

