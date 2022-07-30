Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight

Samantha McGlynn, 33, of Claremont, N.H.
Samantha McGlynn, 33, of Claremont, N.H.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has been charged with first degree aggravated assault for seriously injuring two people during an argument.

Police say the confrontation happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday near Pearl Street. They say one person was shot in the leg and another was struck in the head with a blunt object. Both victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, reviewing surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews, police arrested Samantha McGlynn, 33, of Claremont.

If you have any information that may assist in the investigation, police are asking you to give them a call.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.
Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for Joshua Hwang at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search crews recover body from Green River Reservoir
Adam Adolph and April Arnold
Police capture 2 more suspects in alleged kidnapping, robbery plot
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington (right) - File photo
Source: Vt. labor commissioner took down knife-wielding intruder

Latest News

Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s plein air painters visit Mt. Philo
New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for new BHS
Vermonters pony up for Friday's Mega Millions drawing