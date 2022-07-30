What to do: Saturday, July 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Barre will be buzzing this weekend, as the Annual Barre Heritage Festival and Homecoming Days returns.

The Barre Heritage Festival has been held roughly since the 1970s, and this is the first time it’s been held since 2019.

Participants will be treated to art and car shows, family friendly events, as well as a parade at 1:00 p.m.

Celebrating culture and the arts, that’s the goal today in Burlington’s Old North End.

Each year on the last Saturday in July, residents in the Old North End gather for “The Ramble.”

According to organizers, participants fill the streets with bicycles, costumes, an abundance of live music, art, yard sales and more.

If you’re craving all things blueberry, the 6th annual Vermont Blueberry Festival is for you. That kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. at the Craftsbury Farmers Market.

During the event, folks can shop from local farmers and vendors, many selling blueberry themed products. There will also be face painting and a bouncy house for the kids. Later in the day, there will also a pie baking contest.

The event is free and open to everyone.

