BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds were stubborn to move out Saturday, due to an upper-level low which remained in the area a little longer than expected. Sunday will have much more sun, though high clouds are expected to increase during the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The first day of August will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s Monday. A few spots may reach 90 degrees. Dew points won’t be terribly high, though, with highs in the low 60s.

A cold front will come through Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. We’ll then have a great day Wednesday. Another front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Highs in the low 90s are possible, especially south, so we’ll keep an eye on that. Dry and pleasant weather can be expected Friday and Saturday.

