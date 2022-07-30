Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A gorgeous weekend is on the way. Saturday will be partly sunny and very pleasant, with highs mainly in the upper 70s. Enjoy! Lows will be good for sleeping, getting down into the 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be warmer but still decent, with highs getting into the mid 80s.

August will begin with a nice summer day, with some spots reaching 90 degrees, so just remember to take it easy if you have outdoor plans. A weak cold front will then come through Tuesday, with a few showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday is looking good.

Thursday will bring another hot and humid day, with low 90s expected. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Friday will be a bit cooler, with the continued chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

