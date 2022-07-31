Beautiful Burlington gardens shown off during a tour

BURLINGTON, VT. (WCAX)- The Ramble Garden Tour brought people to Burlington Saturday for a beautiful display of people’s flowers.

The Ramble has been a local tradition in Burlington for almost twenty years, from music, to food, to field days, there’s something for everyone. But it’s the garden tour that really took root for some.

“I love the garden tour. It inspires me to do better in my own garden. It’s a way in which you’re allowed to snoop into other people’s gardens. You also get incredible advice,” said Barbra Prine, a fellow gardener.

The tour began in 2017 as a way to share the joys of gardening with people.

“When I put the call out that first year, we had more gardeners wanting to host more than I had time to spend,” said Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, the organizer of the Ramble Garden Tour.

“It really gives me a lot of joy to share my space in the garden, and gardening is really amazing for emotional health and well-being,” said Jovial King, a gardener.

King says she decided to share her garden in the tour because she simply wanted to inspire others.

“So, it’s fun to be able to share space and inspire other folks to grow big gardens. I love the campaign for gardens instead of lawns. Kind of pushing that narrative into the world,” she said.

In 2023, organizers plan to have two garden walks, and anyone who wants to learn about what to put in their soil is welcome to join.

