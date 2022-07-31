Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence

Springfield
Springfield(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police were called to a home on Stanley Road in Springfield, around 3:30AM on Saturday.

When they arrived they found that at least four armed individuals entered the home and took an adult male against his will, at gunpoint. They say that person was later located and is safe.

Another resident in the home was assaulted and treated for a minor injury. Police did not say what was taken from the residence.

State Police say they believe the victims and intruders were known to each other and no arrests have been made at this time. However they say it is still an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster (802)722-4600.

