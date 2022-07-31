Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze.

“Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze creator, “We’ve done it again. We’re exhausted we’ve been working 16 hour days getting ready for this.”

“We’ve created a field for people to get lost in. It’s a 24 acre maze…. largest maze in New England. Dinosaurs, 8 foot minitour, bear trap, and dragons. This year we made our own photos op that goes with the theme. So those things you’ll find as you go,” said Boudreau.

“The journey stones was just a fun thing to add that some people wanted. Some thing more you can collect stones, you can turn them in at the end or get a medallion of mazery,” said Bourdeau, “We get people from California... up and down the east coast.”

“You want to be prepared. You want to come with someone you can work with. It’s like hiking a 2000 foot mountain, so think of that when you come here. Be ready for a lot of fun and gratitude when you get to ring the bell of success.”

