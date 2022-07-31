Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze.

“Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze creator, “We’ve done it again. We’re exhausted we’ve been working 16 hour days getting ready for this.”

“We’ve created a field for people to get lost in. It’s a 24 acre maze…. largest maze in New England. Dinosaurs, 8 foot minitour, bear trap, and dragons. This year we made our own photos op that goes with the theme. So those things you’ll find as you go,” said Boudreau.

“The journey stones was just a fun thing to add that some people wanted. Some thing more you can collect stones, you can turn them in at the end or get a medallion of mazery,” said Bourdeau, “We get people from California... up and down the east coast.”

“You want to be prepared. You want to come with someone you can work with. It’s like hiking a 2000 foot mountain, so think of that when you come here. Be ready for a lot of fun and gratitude when you get to ring the bell of success.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1st monkey pox infection confirmed in Vermont
Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.
Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company
Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express makes its maiden voyage to Burlington Friday.
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express makes maiden voyage to NYC
Larry Hicks Jr.
Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder
Some Burlington area residents fed up after their bikes were swiped are taking action with a...
Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page

Latest News

38-year-old Bradley Elliott
Springfield man arrested for selling stolen items from burglary
Burlington
Beautiful Burlington gardens shown off during a tour
Berlin
Berlin car seat event protects little Vermont passengers
40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and...
Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport