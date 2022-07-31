Springfield man arrested for selling stolen items from burglary

38-year-old Bradley Elliott
38-year-old Bradley Elliott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say on Friday they got a call about a burglary alarm at the Ace Bibens Hardware store on River Road in North Springfield.

They say 38-year-old Bradley Elliott forced his way in, stole several things and then sold them. He’s being held on 10-thousand dollars bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

