Two injured in boating accident involving intoxicated driver

HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A boating accident left two people injured Saturday.

Police say 39-year-old Joseph Moffit of Hubbardton was driving his boat on lake Hortonia Saturday, when he crashed into a floating trampoline.

They say two children were on that trampoline at the time, and one of them was injured.

An adult man was also injured while attempting to help the children.

The investigation has revealed that Moffit had been driving while under the influence of alcohol. He has since been charged with boating while intoxicated and will appear in court in September.

