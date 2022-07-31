What to do: Sunday, July 31

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, July 31, 2022.

With beautiful weather on tap for today, you can get the chance to pick your own sunflowers at Guillemette Farm in Shelburne. The farm says sunflowers are $2 dollars per stem. While you’re there, you can also meet with calves and feed them treats, learn more about dairy farming, and visit the farm stand.

Plus, it’s fair season in our region, and today marks the final day of the Clinton County Fair. For the first time ever, the Clinton County Fair is hosting a demolition derby. The fair is now in its 74th year, and they hope to see you there.

And southern Vermont’s Deerfield Valley Vermont Blueberry Festival has a full slate of events to choose from today. Starting at Twin Valley Elementary, the rotary of Deerfield Valley is hosting a blueberry pancake breakfast with pancakes, sausage, bacon, and coffee. Other events include the chance to pick your own blueberries, listen to live music, and take part in a blueberry boat extravaganza where you’ll get to decorate your boat.

