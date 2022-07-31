Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a nice end to July, with warm temperatures and just high clouds. The first day of August will be fairly hot, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots may hit 90 degrees. It won’t be particularly humid, however, with dew points mainly in the low 60s. Even so, it’s a good idea to slow down and take breaks if you’re doing outdoor activities during the day. A cold front will then come through Tuesday, but it’s not looking overly impressive. Just a few showers and thunderstorms are expected during the day.

A great midsummer day is on the way for Wednesday, with highs in low to mid 80s. Thursday will be warmer and more humid. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s, with thunderstorms expected by afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight, then end Friday morning. The afternoon will be cooler and less humid.

The first weekend of August will be dry and very warm, with highs in the 80s (upper 80s by Sunday) and lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1st monkey pox infection confirmed in Vermont
Lebanon, N.H. police cruisers
NH Police warn residents of ongoing phone scam
Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express makes its maiden voyage to Burlington Friday.
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express makes maiden voyage to NYC
Samantha McGlynn, 33, of Claremont, N.H.
Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight
Springfield
Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
wx
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast