BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a nice end to July, with warm temperatures and just high clouds. The first day of August will be fairly hot, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spots may hit 90 degrees. It won’t be particularly humid, however, with dew points mainly in the low 60s. Even so, it’s a good idea to slow down and take breaks if you’re doing outdoor activities during the day. A cold front will then come through Tuesday, but it’s not looking overly impressive. Just a few showers and thunderstorms are expected during the day.

A great midsummer day is on the way for Wednesday, with highs in low to mid 80s. Thursday will be warmer and more humid. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s, with thunderstorms expected by afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight, then end Friday morning. The afternoon will be cooler and less humid.

The first weekend of August will be dry and very warm, with highs in the 80s (upper 80s by Sunday) and lows in the 60s.

