BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - July will end on a warm note, with morning sunshine giving way to afternoon high clouds. It will be warmer than Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. Monday will be fairly hot, with upper 80s for highs. A few spots may reach 90 degrees. The humidity won’t be particularly high, though, with dew points mainly in the low 60s. Even so, it’s a good idea to slow down and take breaks if you’re outdoors.

A cold front will come through Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Wednesday will be a pleasant in-between day, with mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Again, severe weather isn’t expected, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Southern parts of the region could be quite hot, with low 90s not out of the question. Pleasant weather will move in for Friday and Saturday.

