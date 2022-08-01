2 Burlington beaches closed again due to cyanobacteria

Two beaches in Burlington were closed again on Monday due to cyanobacteria. - File photo
Two beaches in Burlington were closed again on Monday due to cyanobacteria. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two beaches in Burlington were closed again on Monday due to cyanobacteria.

Swimming is off limits at North and Leddy beaches.

Both beaches were also closed on Sunday.

Blue-green algae blooms can make people and pets sick.

It has been a recurring problem at Burlington beaches in recent years.

The beaches will be closed until testing determines the waters are safe again.

Click here for the latest information on the status of Burlington beaches.

