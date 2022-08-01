2nd poll shows Balint with sizable lead over Gray in race for Congress

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new poll out Monday on Vermont’s congressional race shows a wide margin between the top two candidates in the Democratic primary.

The poll by Data for Progress has Becca Balint at 59% and Molly Gray at 27%, with 12% undecided.

The survey was conducted this past weekend among 383 likely Democratic voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5%.

This poll comes on the heels of a University of New Hampshire poll that found Balint leading Gray by 42 percentage points.

As with the UNH poll, the Data for Progress poll shows Gray suffers from lower favorability numbers.

