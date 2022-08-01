After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker’s body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. State wildlife officials say a group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing Saturday afternoon on 6,300-foot Mount Washington. Resuscitation efforts failed. Rescue group members carried the body to the mountain’s famous Cog Railway. A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man’s family.

