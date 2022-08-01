Autopsy reveals Northern New York woman was stabbed to death

An autopsy found that a Northern New York woman was stabbed to death. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - An autopsy found that a Northern New York woman was stabbed to death.

Monday, New York State Police released the autopsy results for Melissa Guisewhite.

The autopsy revealed that Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, died of injuries from a stab wound and ruled her death a homicide.

Police were called to Lakeview Avenue on July 28, where they found Guisewhite dead.

Alexa Gallagher, 26, also of Tupper Lake, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.

