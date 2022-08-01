Burlington auto shop gives away free repairs to help people struggling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With high inflation and gas prices, spending money on your car can seem like a huge expense. But one Burlington auto shop found a way to help people in need. The program got started during the pandemic and is helping to keep things rolling when the road gets rough.

“I know the community, I know the people that come in and out of here. They trust me, I trust them. You know, having good business is supporting the community that supports you,” said Brian Moegelin of Brian’s North End Auto.

And supporting the community is the goal. This is the second year that Brian’s North End Auto is giving away free auto repairs, an initiative that was inspired by COVID.

“The ability to give back to people that, yes, are low income but it doesn’t necessarily have to be low income, you could just be having a bad financial spot,” Moegelin explained.

The business started the service as a way to help people cover the cost of auto repairs.

Last year, more than $6,000 was donated to people in need. Cesar Rodriguez of Burlington says it was a blessing.

“The extra money actually allowed me to go down to New York City and visit my mother because she was in the hospital at the time. So, that actually allowed me to pay for gas and pay for gas to come back up. It was a godsend,” Rodriguez said.

This doesn’t just build business but also relationships.

“The thing I like about Brian is his interpersonal connection. He actually explained what the problem was, what were some of my options, what I shouldn’t worry too much about and what I should worry about,” Rodriguez said.

If you know someone in need of auto repair, you can drop their name in a bucket at the front door. Brian will select the winners at the end of the month.

