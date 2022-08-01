Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died.

Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.

After leaving WCAX, Hughes worked for many years as an independent television producer. Her work included public affairs programs and educational videos.

She was an avid skier and sailor.

Hughes suffered some health issues in recent years and had recently been hospitalized. She was found dead in her Charlotte home this past weekend. She was 65.

