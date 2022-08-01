A dedication to getting together, SBHS alums celebrate 40th reunion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, I can’t wait to go to a reunion. Their like, ‘you’re not even in high school yet.’ ‘I’m like, I don’t care I really want to go to a reunion.’ Haha’ now I’m here,” says one of Class 82′s lead organizer Penny Ober Bourgeois.

The class of 1982 have been getting together over and over again for the last forty years. They say growing older together has been fun.

“When we started this many of us did not have children yet. We were just starting out on our careers. It was very different, we were all a lot thinner too, ‘haha.’ Now its interesting to look at people who have grandchildren. To think about those people when they were that young the same age as their grandchildren is. Some of them may even have great grandchildren,” former classmate Kenric Kite says. As he remembers all of the great programs South Burlington Highschool had back in his day.

All were former students of South Burlington High school. They first started meeting at the ten year reunion where the celebration was just like this one, games, food, and laughter, and lots of memories.

“Its so much fun to get back and talk. Remember things, because I was talking to one friend, it was last night and I said ‘wait I remember we were in science together and it was fun,’ Bourgeois says with enthusiasm.

The group made this year a weekend event, with a boat ride on Saturday and at Oakledge Park on Sunday.

“There were five of us there together doing this. I wanted to do a picnic and some of them wanted to do a picnic. Some wanted to do a sit down dinner, and they started arguing. They really didn’t know what they wanted to do, and I’m like you ‘know what lets just have fun,’ Bourgeois says as she talks about years previous.

Fun it has been. They even put together a poster of who weren’t there to celebrate with them. Like their dear friend Pam Preston.

“Pam was the one who did it last time and she passed away, January before the pandemic,” Bourgeois explains. She says Preston was a firecracker, and really cared for others.

The group says they hope to do another one in the next ten years.

