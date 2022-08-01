Ethan Allen Express Amtrak route to market Burlington to New Yorkers

Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to here.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Amtrak route has been running since Friday, taking people from Burlington, Vermont to New York City.

But state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to Burlington.

A decades-long project returned rail service between the Queen City and New York City, which hasn’t run in 70 years.

Burlington city leaders say they expect the train to bring more visitors and boost the city’s economy at a vital time. Dan Delabruere, VTrans’ Rail and Aviation Bureau director, says state tourism and marketing teams are working in coordination with New York.

“We’ve partnered with the New York DLT on operational costs and marketing for this train. So we’re very aware of what’s happening in New York and the demand from the New York side to come to Vermont and it’s and it’s big, so they’re excited as well,” said Delabruere.

Delabruere says they’ll do a monthly check-in to see how ridership is going and adjust campaigns to promote the train based on its popularity.

