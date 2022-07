BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers are getting ready to welcome the public to their farms soon. Vermont Open Farm Week is celebrating its 8th year. Starting next Sunday more than 50 farms across the state will be holding about 100 events to take people behind-the-scenes at the farm. That’ll go until August 14th.

For more information: https://diginvt.com/

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.