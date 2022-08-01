Making a pivot towards Angus Beef in Danville

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Danville dairy pivots and is now becoming one of the largest beef herds of its kind in the state. Four Town Lowlines in Danville is a fifth-generation dairy farm that converted to beef. Their goal, making sustainable and environmentally friendly choices to preserve the land and soil.

Lowline Angus cows have become known for being one of the best breeds for making the most meat off the least amount of grass and do not require expensive grain.

The farm says in this economy that’s a huge help.

“The smaller slower growth rate animals do a lot better when it comes to feed efficiency in the sense that they don’t need corn or grain to get the same kind of marbling in the meat or the flavor. They get fat on I like to say these things get fat on air cause they do. It’s amazing how fat they get on just grass,” said Jake Boudreau, owner of Four Town Lowlines.

They ship meat and cows all over the country and into Canada.

For more information : https://fourtownlowlines.com/

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.