More space for more vendors at the Gem Mineral & Fossil Show

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A rocking good time at the Champlain Valley Exposition. The 41st annual Champlain Valley Gem, Mineral & Fossil show is back after a pandemic hiatus.

In 2019 it moved to the bigger location in Essex Junction to have more space for vendors. That opened the doors for some who have been waiting a long time to get their opportunity to show off their treasures. Like Bill Cotrofeld of BCA Minerals.

“I have been on the waiting list for this show for twenty years. When they had it at the school there was never enough room and I could never get a spot. So when they moved here the general manager called me and said do you still want to come to Burlington? I said sure,” Cotrofeld said.

The Burlington Gem and Mineral Club say they intend to be back next year.

