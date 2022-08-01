Protesters demand US Senate vote on burn pit legislation

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Veterans, advocates and volunteers gathered outside the Capitol on Monday to demand senators take up a vote on the Promise to Address Comprehensives Toxics Act.

The PACT Act would expand health care access for veterans who became ill due to exposure to toxic burn pits during their military service.

The bill was expected to pass with bipartisan support last week until a group of Republican senators voted it down at the last minute.

A senior Democratic aide says a new vote on the PACT Act could happen this week but senators will also have to vote on two amendments to the legislation before they can take a final vote on the measure.

WCAX News has covered burn pits and this legislation extensively and it looked like it was a done deal.

Our Darren Perron and Cat Viglienzoni spoke with White House Correspondent Jon Decker about the act and why a group of senators switched their support. Watch the video to see the full conversation.

