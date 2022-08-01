Quebec man drowns in Vermont

Police say a Quebec man died Sunday in an apparent drowning in Isle La Motte.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday.

Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.

They say he had been swimming to a dock when he went under.

Police say it appears to have been an accident.

