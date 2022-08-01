Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford at South Burlington Location?
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The old Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington is switching to a Halloween store.
A new Hannaford was built right next to the store and opened in March 2020. The old building has sat unused since then.
Now, orange signs in the windows say a Spirit Halloween store is coming soon to the old Hannaford location.
