Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford at South Burlington Location?

It appears the old Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington is switching to a Halloween store.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The old Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington is switching to a Halloween store.

A new Hannaford was built right next to the store and opened in March 2020. The old building has sat unused since then.

Now, orange signs in the windows say a Spirit Halloween store is coming soon to the old Hannaford location.

