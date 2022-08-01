State, local leaders highlight Vermont-made mobile battery storage system

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - State and local leaders highlighted a fleet of Vermont-made mobile battery storage systems with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.

Waterbury-based Nomad Transportable Power Systems and KORE Power manufacture and assemble large battery storage which can store energy created by solar panels and wind turbines.

The trailers can store between 600 kilowatts per hour to 2 megawatts per hour.

The Nomad trailers can be deployed to communities when there is a spike in power demand without taxing the power grid.

Leaders say storing energy applies to electric vehicles, home power, ski resorts, college campuses and disaster relief.

They say developing this technology will be key in scaling up renewable energy.

“Mother Nature generates energy when she wants to not when us greedy humans want to. So, how do we make renewable energy work? We store it and discharge it when it’s needed,” said Jay Bellows, the CEO of Nomad Transportable Power Systems.

Some 55 people work at the plant in Waterbury where Green Mountain Coffee used to be. Leaders say they are looking to double the number of employees next year.

