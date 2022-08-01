Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday

Stowe Mountain Rescue got hit with back to back calls for help over the weekend
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Rescue team said they went on their first trip this year to Sterling Pond Trail.

They say a man was about halfway up when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency.

They brought him down the trail to a round of applause from bystanders.

Then just as they were nearly done packing the truck, they got a call for help at the Haul Road for a mountain biking injury.

In that call, the rescue team says some trickly splinting was needed but the hurt woman endured the bumpy ride to an ambulance.

Stowe Mountain Rescue got hit with back to back calls for help over the weekend
