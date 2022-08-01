Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Rescue team said they went on their first trip this year to Sterling Pond Trail.

They say a man was about halfway up when he suffered a potentially severe medical emergency.

They brought him down the trail to a round of applause from bystanders.

Then just as they were nearly done packing the truck, they got a call for help at the Haul Road for a mountain biking injury.

In that call, the rescue team says some trickly splinting was needed but the hurt woman endured the bumpy ride to an ambulance.

