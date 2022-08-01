Teenage alleged joyrider arrested in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen spotted driving erratically downtown in St. Johnsbury was later arrested in East St. Johnsbury on Sunday.

St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw car performing numerous violations on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite lights and sirens, officers say the car kept going and they had to stop chasing out of fear for public safety.

The car was eventually stopped in East St. Johnsbury on U-S 2.

Police say a 15-year-old was arrested on violations including DUI and attempting to elude while operating in a grossly negligent manner. He was later released to an adult and cited into Caledonia Family Court.

The teen was also fined nearly $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.