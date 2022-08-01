Teenage alleged joyrider arrested in St. Johnsbury

A teen spotted driving erratically downtown in St. Johnsbury was later arrested in East St. Johnsbury on Sunday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen spotted driving erratically downtown in St. Johnsbury was later arrested in East St. Johnsbury on Sunday.

St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw car performing numerous violations on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite lights and sirens, officers say the car kept going and they had to stop chasing out of fear for public safety.

The car was eventually stopped in East St. Johnsbury on U-S 2.

Police say a 15-year-old was arrested on violations including DUI and attempting to elude while operating in a grossly negligent manner. He was later released to an adult and cited into Caledonia Family Court.

The teen was also fined nearly $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
1st monkey pox infection confirmed in Vermont
Lebanon, N.H. police cruisers
NH Police warn residents of ongoing phone scam
Springfield
Man taken at gunpoint from Springfield residence
38-year-old Bradley Elliott
Springfield man arrested for selling stolen items from burglary
40-year-old Angela Birk was charged with Embezzlement, False Reports to Law Enforcement and...
Convenience store employee aided robbery in Newport

Latest News

File Photo
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
Stowe Mountain Rescue got hit with back to back calls for help over the weekend
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
A teen spotted driving erratically downtown in St. Johnsbury was later arrested in East St....
Teenage alleged joyrider arrested in St. Johnsbury
SBHS 40th Reunion
A dedication to getting together, SBHS alums celebrate 40th reunion