Vermont Blueberry Festival showcases region’s agricultural roots, benefits area businesses

WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every summer in southern Vermont, the region celebrates a berry to help benefit local businesses by bringing the entire community together.

It’s a good year for blueberries, and the Bigelows, who own a second home in the area, are taking advantage.

“I like the taste and I also like the colors,” said Louisa Bigelow of Halifax.

The Bigelow family has been to the Boyd Family Farm in the past, but this year’s visit coincides with the region’s 13th annual Vermont Blueberry Festival.

“The views are really nice and there are fun activities you can do,” Louisa Bigelow said.

“We really wanted our ag roots to be represented,” said Janet Boyd of the Boyd Family Farm.

The farm helped spearhead the festival more than a decade ago, not just to help its own bottom line, but other businesses as well up and down the Deerfield Valley, like restaurants, bars and clothing stores.

“Blueberry-inspired menu items, blueberry cocktails, blue dot specials for storefronts,” Boyd said.

“Just reminding people what makes Vermont and southern Vermont in particular so unique,” said Bethaney LaClair, the executive director of the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce.

From the Boyd Family Farm, you can see Haystack and Mont Snow off in the distance. Skiing is obviously a big draw for tourists, but according to state tourism officials, the summer months make up about 30% of the overall annual spending.

“We have businesses to support you when you are not doing those things, whether it is shopping, dining, we’ve got some really great breweries and distilleries and wineries in the area,” LaClair said.

And family farms like the Boyds’ which is nearly 100 years old.

“We can help them have more business and money and stuff, and it’s fun for us so it is a win-win,” said Sadie Bigelow of Halifax.

The festival will culminate with a street fair in Wilmington on Saturday. There will be live music, vendors, and of course, blueberries. Click here for all the details.

