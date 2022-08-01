BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We started the work week with plenty of sunshine on Monday. Look for some changeable weather for the next several days, with a little bit of everything on the way. Clouds will thicken up by the start of the day on Tuesday. Showers will begin to overspread the region early on from west to east. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be hit-and-miss most of the day under a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday will be a little cooler as well with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Partly sunny and dry conditions will be back on Wednesday. It should be a nice day for the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The heat and humidity return for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be getting into the upper 80s and low 90s.

There may be a lingering showers early on Friday, but most of the day will see partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday is shaping up to be a nice start to the weekend as well with partly sunny skies and highs back into the 80s. We’re tracking another weather system that could bring some wet weather back to the region by early next week. Look for the chance of showers on Sunday and into Monday. Highs will be holding in the 80s.

