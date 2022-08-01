Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone, and welcome to August! The new month is going to start out hot with some spots making a run at the 90 degree mark today.

A weak frontal system will be coming in overnight from the west with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. That will continue into the day on Tuesday, but nothing serious is expected and there will be a good deal of sunshine, too.

It will clear out again for Tuesday night, and stay that way into Wednesday.

Thursday will be an active weather day, starting out with sunshine, heat & muggy air for the first half of the day. Then showers & thunderstorms will move through later in the day and into the overnight hours. A few showers may linger into Friday as it cools down a bit.

Temperatures will shoot up again for the weekend. Right now, it looks like the weekend could swing either way - partly sunny, or possibly more showers. We will be narrowing down that weekend forecast for you as we go through the week.

Take MAX Advantage of the nice, summer weather this week, but keep an eye to the sky during those days when there could be some lightning & thunder. -Gary

