Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY. (WCAX) - Amtrak has restored service west of Albany.

On Friday, on Amtrak’s first day of officially leaving Burlington, the train suspended service at Saratoga Springs. The suspension was due to safety concerns with a non-Amtrak, privately owned building located near the tracks.

This resulted in riders being bussed in between stops. Amtrak crews, in addition to several New York State partners, worked together to ensure the area is safe to travel through.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Rescuers carried the man's body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver
Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

Isle La Motte
Isle La Motte residents react to recent flag vandalism
Isle La Motte residents react to recent flag vandalism
Isle La Motte residents react to recent flag vandalism
Amtrak service suspended between Saratoga Springs and Albany
Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage