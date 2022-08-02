Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY. (WCAX) - Amtrak has restored service west of Albany.

On Friday, on Amtrak’s first day of officially leaving Burlington, the train suspended service at Saratoga Springs. The suspension was due to safety concerns with a non-Amtrak, privately owned building located near the tracks.

This resulted in riders being bussed in between stops. Amtrak crews, in addition to several New York State partners, worked together to ensure the area is safe to travel through.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.