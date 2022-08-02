Baby ejected from SUV was not in car seat, Florida state troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on I-75. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A 7-month-old baby who was not in a car seat was one of five people seriously injured in a Florida car crash.

Florida Highway Patrol said one adult and four children, including the 7-month-old, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after their SUV crashed on Interstate 75, near High Springs on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the SUV was heading south on I-75 when one of its rear tires blew out. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, lost control. The vehicle went off the road and flipped multiple times.

Officials said the children in the vehicle ranged in age from 7 months old to 11 years old.

Troopers said the baby was not in a car seat and was ejected from the SUV. The driver could face charges for not securing the baby properly.

Officials did not release additional information.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Catherine Hughes-File photo
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver

Latest News

sdf
Vt. man charged with killing mother at sea to remain detained
sdf
Jurors see police interview with man charged with deaths of 7 motorcyclists
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
Plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut building in South Burlington