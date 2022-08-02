Bank of Burlington officially gets the greenlight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its first new bank in more than three decades; the Bank of Burlington has officially gotten the greenlight.

Leaders say they got approval from the FDIC and state Financial Regulation Department Tuesday morning.

With the certificate of insurance and certificate of authority in hand, they plan to launch a soft opening this week.

After the bank has tested its technology and processes, it will start serving the general public.

The Bank of Burlington provides commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses across the state.

