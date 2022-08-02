Bidder offers $58M for Jay Peak
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Jay Peak could soon have new owners.
Pacific Group Resorts has made an offer of $58 million for the four-season resort.
Other prospective buyers now have 10 days to match that offer before a judge rules on the sale.
Jay Peak has been in the hands of a court-appointed receiver since 2016 when the Kingdom Con scandal surfaced.
Pacific Group owns five other ski resorts around the country, including Ragged Mountain in New Hampshire.
