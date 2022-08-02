Burlington School Board to review costs, bonding options for new high school

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A decision on how much to ask taxpayers to spend on a new Burlington High School is looming for the city school board.

Tuesday night, the board is meeting to discuss the final cost estimates for the school and how big of a bond will be needed to fund it.

The clock is ticking for the school board, council and mayor to sign off on a school bond proposal for the citizens to vote on in November.

Just two weeks from Wednesday all the boxes need to be ticked for the ballot language to make it on the ballot and keep the district’s timeline for opening the school in 2025.

One remaining question is how much the district will be bonding for.

The city administration has said they would prefer the district keep it to near $150 million, however, the district is considering amounts of either $150 million, $165 million or $172 million.

Contract advisors to the district have recommended a plan with a $165 million bond.

City councilors say they understand the pressure of getting this bond to the voters, but also want to minimize taxpayer expense.

“If they come to us finally on August 15th and make a case that they’ve really done everything they can to minimize costs while also having a building that our kids deserve, I’ll be supporting a bond measure to put it on the ballot in November,” said Ben Traverse, D-Burlington City Council.

Traverse is encouraging community input at the next City Council meeting two weeks from Monday which will be when the council will vote on the bond.

