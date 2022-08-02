Governor proclaims August Agritourism Month in Vermont

Greenfield Highland Beef in Plainfield.
Greenfield Highland Beef in Plainfield.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has proclaimed August Agritourism Month in Vermont.

The governor and top lawmakers visited Greenfield Highland Beef in Plainfield on Tuesday. The farm has been selling beef and breeding livestock for decades. But they also bring visitors to farms to show them the stories of rural Vermont and how food is grown, produced and sold.

At Vermont Open Farm Week next week, more farms will open their doors, too.

“It allows visitors to explore other parts of Vermont. They can spend time on another farm shop, on a farmstead, maybe eat out, visit a brewery, winery or distillery. Those are all important to rural Vermont,” Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

This past session, Vermont lawmakers invested millions in infrastructure upgrades and pollution control for farms.

Later this month, Vermont is hosting the International Workshop on Agritourism, bringing in farmers and researchers from across the globe.

Related Story:

Getting ready for Open Farm Week 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Catherine Hughes-File photo
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
Rescuers carried the man's body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

The Glory Flower Farm in Charlotte.
Why happiness blooms at Vermont pick-your-own flower farm
New Hampshire authorities say multiple higher education institutions were targeted with bomb...
New Hampshire colleges, universities targeted by bomb threats
The Vermont-based cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm took the prize for best in show at a national...
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield.
Police investigating shots fired in Springfield