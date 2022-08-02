Governor proclaims August Agritourism Month in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has proclaimed August Agritourism Month in Vermont.

The governor and top lawmakers visited Greenfield Highland Beef in Plainfield on Tuesday. The farm has been selling beef and breeding livestock for decades. But they also bring visitors to farms to show them the stories of rural Vermont and how food is grown, produced and sold.

At Vermont Open Farm Week next week, more farms will open their doors, too.

“It allows visitors to explore other parts of Vermont. They can spend time on another farm shop, on a farmstead, maybe eat out, visit a brewery, winery or distillery. Those are all important to rural Vermont,” Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

This past session, Vermont lawmakers invested millions in infrastructure upgrades and pollution control for farms.

Later this month, Vermont is hosting the International Workshop on Agritourism, bringing in farmers and researchers from across the globe.

