Gunstock set to reopen after commission overhaul

A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management...
A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort.

The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned on July 20 in a power struggle with the Gunstock Area Commission, a five-member body appointed by county lawmakers. They said they would return if two commission members stepped down. Peter Ness resigned Friday and lawmakers accepted the resignation of David Strang during an emergency meeting Monday night.

They also appointed Denise Conroy, of Alton, to the commission.

“It feels great, feels wonderful,” said Conroy, whose husband is a ski instructor at Gunstock. “After weeks of just chaos and arguing it feels great to get back to work,” she told WMUR-TV.

