How Olympians inspired Vermont author’s new book

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont author says his new work of fiction for young adults was inspired by multi-talented Olympians.

Stephen Harris’ book “No Excuses” is about a young boy from Vermont who helped a wounded veteran who had lost his way.

Harris says he had three inspirations for the story. One was Olympic athlete Glenn Davis, who came up with the motto “No Excuses” during a tough childhood, that included losing both of his parents.

“So he became an orphan at the age of 15 and he was so angry, so angry that he beat everybody up he could come in contact with. He was going to drop out of school. And somehow, he found his way and he got the motto, no excuses. And it came together. And he went to Ohio State, set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles, and then went on to be a three-time gold medal medalist and the Olympic medal and the Olympics. And I was very fortunate to write his biography and in doing so, we became close friends. And I just thought his no excuses motto was great. And I started to write my book, ‘No Excuses’ about the decathlon and how a young boy in Vermont got together with this wounded veteran from the Vietnam War and went on,” Harris said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Stephen Harris and learn about his two other inspirations for the book.

You can find “No Excuses” at most bookstores or online from the publisher, Rootstock.

